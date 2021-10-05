Golden Valley teammates compete in AAU Junior Olympics

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

Golden Valley junior track and field athletes and teammates Adonijah Currie and Ta’Ahjah Fann competed in the AAU Junior Olympics in Houston in August, both bringing home national championships.

Currie, who had competed in the CIF championships, the unofficial state championships and was also named to MileSplits all-state team, competed with Fann and was part of the winning 4×100 relay team.

The special moment between the two teammates is something Fann will always appreciate and she sees all the hard work Currie has put in to get to this moment.

“This event was very exciting because it felt so good to be back after being away from running for so long,” said Fann. “It was tough over the whole COVID-19 season because my time kept dropping, but this event really helped me overall. Seeing how hard (Currie) worked really was inspiring. Since we are on the same team, there is always going to be competition; but it doesn’t change the fact that we can be friends.”

“It was actually really fun,” said Currie. “I was really nervous at first, but once I got there and started to practice and run it felt OK.”

Currie didn’t let her nerves get to her as she competed in the 4x100m team relay, which included Fann, and they became national champions, bringing home the gold medal with a time of 46.11.

“It was really good to win the gold medal,” said Currie when asked about the national championship win. “I loved running with the team and bonding with them. Bringing home the gold was a great feeling. We’ve had great chemistry and knowing someone else on the team made it that much easier to create chemistry and bond with one another.”

Currie, who loved the opportunity to be able to travel for the national invitational, also competed in the 400-meter dash and placed third in the nation at 54.76, setting a new personal record. Currie took a few weeks off before she started basketball and will continue her track and field career once again at the start of the new season.

Currie has new goals in mind for the upcoming season.

“For the 400, I want to get to 52 or lower and for the 200 I’m just trying to get as good of a time as possible,” said Currie when asked about what it will take to get to the next level. “I’m trying to get into the college I want. I definitely see myself going back to the Junior Olympics but I just got to take it one step at a time and continue to stay focused.”