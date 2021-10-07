Santa Clarita residents to weigh in on the future of Old Town Newhall

News Release

The city of Santa Clarita will host a discussion at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday to showcase possible ideas and gather input from the community on planned changes to Old Town Newhall.

City staff will be within the farmers market at the Old Town Newhall Library located at 24500 Main St. from 9 a.m. to noon. The discussion is a follow-up on feedback from a walking tour earlier this year.

Attendees will hear about an update to the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan during the family-friendly outdoor event. Community members will learn about the plan, view exhibits regarding preliminary ideas and have one-on-one conversations with the project team.

The Old Town Newhall Specific Plan was adopted by the City Council in 2005. Over the past 15 years, the plan has revitalized Old Town Newhall with the addition of new developments and the arts and entertainment district.

Under the plan, the city also developed the Newhall Crossings mixed-use project, the Laemmle movie theater, boutique shops and a variety of restaurants. The updated plan will build on recent changes and provide a roadmap for Old Town Newhall’s’ future changes.

To learn more, visit oldtownnewhall.com/planupdate.