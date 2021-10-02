SCV Water Agency to continue public meetings online

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency announced a continuation of remote meetings, which are open to the public and accessible online.

SCV Water board of directors voted on Thursday to continue remote meetings under Assembly Bill 361, allowing remote board and standing committee meetings for the duration of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proclamation of a state of emergency for COVID-19.

“Since the pandemic began, our customers have been able to weigh in and make their voice heard about topics important to them through the use of technology,” Gary Martin, president of the agency’s board, said in a prepared statement.

AB 361 was signed into law on Sept. 16 and went into effect on Oct. 1. The law explains remote meetings are allowed during a proclaimed state of emergency under one of two conditions, including officials advocating for social distancing or officials determining that meeting in person would present “imminent risks to the health and safety of attendees.”

The SCV Water board of directors must reaffirm one, or both, of the conditions every 30 days after the first remote meeting under the new law.

Each SCV Water Agency agenda includes a call-in number, Zoom link, and instructions for remote participation by the public.

For more information, visit yourSCVwater.com/board-and-committee-meetings.