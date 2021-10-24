Tony Matthess | Check-Swing Misery

The Giants and Dodgers squared off (Oct. 14). The most storied game in their combative history will be one more story. I am a tried-and-true blue Dodger fan, but the game should not have ended that way. To me, it was almost like the game was called in the fifth inning because of rain. Whomever was ahead at that time was the victor. The game should have continued, but it didn’t.

Despite the heroics, it was not a glorified win. The stamp of victory was an examination point. I am so glad the Dodgers won, but so sorry the game ended that way, for both teams. I could hear the Dodgers, “Glad it’s over and we are moving on.”

Whereas, the Giants were feeling, “We didn’t play well enough to win, but give us one more strike to prove it.’”

Tony Matthess

Newhall