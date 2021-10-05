Valencia girls’ tennis beats Saugus 16-2

Valencia's Maddie Muñana winds up to rally the ball back. Courtesy of Darrell Peries
By Ryan Menzie 

Signal Sports Writer  

The Valencia Vikings came into the season as reigning Foothill League champs, and with their 16-2 win against Saugus on Thursday, the Vikings look like they might be headed to another title.  

The Vikings (14-5) beat the Centurions (5-4), dropping only one set in singles and one set in doubles. Vikings No. 1 singles Sydney Thay lost her third set to Madison Vianzon 3-6, but won her first two sets 6-1 and 6-0.  

The Vikings’ No. 2 Sydney Tamondong beat Centurions’ Baylee Renfro in all three matches (6-2, 6-1, 6-2) and No. 3 Skylar Brathwaite beat Julissa Diaz in three matches (6-1, 6-1, 6-2). 

In doubles, the Vikings No. 1 Ellie Wingo and Alexis Kungar beat Centurions Chloe Hong and Brianna Cervantes in three sets (6-4, 6-0, 6-0). No. 2 Maddie Muñana and Cami Schoenwetter won in three matches against Dylan Wright and Alvie Quinto (6-1, 6-1, 6-4).  

The No. 3 doubles team of Tiffany Regalde and Sivan Garteiz dropped one match for doubles, losing their first match 5-7 against Carly Christensen and Ariane Villanueva, but won their next two matches, 6-4 and 6-1.  

The Vikings’ next match is scheduled against Castaic on Wednesday against Castaic at 3 p.m. at Valencia. The Centurions’ next match is scheduled against West Ranch on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Saugus.  

