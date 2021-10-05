Valencia girls’ tennis beats Saugus 16-2

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Valencia Vikings came into the season as reigning Foothill League champs, and with their 16-2 win against Saugus on Thursday, the Vikings look like they might be headed to another title.

The Vikings (14-5) beat the Centurions (5-4), dropping only one set in singles and one set in doubles. Vikings No. 1 singles Sydney Thay lost her third set to Madison Vianzon 3-6, but won her first two sets 6-1 and 6-0.

The Vikings’ No. 2 Sydney Tamondong beat Centurions’ Baylee Renfro in all three matches (6-2, 6-1, 6-2) and No. 3 Skylar Brathwaite beat Julissa Diaz in three matches (6-1, 6-1, 6-2).

In doubles, the Vikings No. 1 Ellie Wingo and Alexis Kungar beat Centurions Chloe Hong and Brianna Cervantes in three sets (6-4, 6-0, 6-0). No. 2 Maddie Muñana and Cami Schoenwetter won in three matches against Dylan Wright and Alvie Quinto (6-1, 6-1, 6-4).

The No. 3 doubles team of Tiffany Regalde and Sivan Garteiz dropped one match for doubles, losing their first match 5-7 against Carly Christensen and Ariane Villanueva, but won their next two matches, 6-4 and 6-1.

The Vikings’ next match is scheduled against Castaic on Wednesday against Castaic at 3 p.m. at Valencia. The Centurions’ next match is scheduled against West Ranch on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Saugus.