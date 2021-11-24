Canyon boys’ basketball loses two in a row after starting season 3-0

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

By Ryan Menzie 

Signal Sports Writer  

The Canyon Cowboys’ (3-2) hot start has come to an end with two losses in a row in the San Gabriel Tournament beginning Monday.  

In their first game, the Cowboys lost 74-61 to the St. Paul Swordsmen (2-1) on Monday. The Cowboys were led by Brandon Ritter with a team high of 23 points. Matt Heyne finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Boldroff finished with 10 points and six rebounds. 

In their next game on Tuesday, the Cowboys went up against the St. Francis Golden Knights (3-1) and lost 65-45. The Cowboys’ next competition is scheduled to be played Friday with the opponent still waiting to be determined.  

Ryan Menzie

Ryan Menzie

Ryan Menzie graduated from Cal State University, Northridge with a BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Journalism. As an aspiring sports broadcaster, Ryan has taken all of his experiences to develop and carve out his writing skills with his love for sports. Ryan is currently a graduate student at Cal State University, Long Beach for Kinesiology with the option in Sport Management.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS