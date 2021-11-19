Canyon Cowboys start off season 3-0 with perfect week

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Canyon Cowboys (3-0) are coming off a 69-27 victory against Lancaster on Monday and continued their streak with a road win against the Santa Paula Cardinals (1-1) on Wednesday, winning 76-29.

The Cowboys were led by Lincoln Phillips, who tied with Brandon Ritter for a team-high 14 points. Matt Heyne finished the night with 11 points and eight rebounds. Brody Baumgartner would finish with eight points and nine rebounds and Brandon Boldroff would finish with 10 points and five assists.

The Cowboys didn’t stop there as they came back home Thursday and won against the Crespi Celts (2-1) in a tight 54-48 match.

Ritter would lead the team again with 16 points and five rebounds. Boldroff would finish with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Phillips finished with eight points and five assists and Jakob Rigez finished with seven points and six rebounds.

The Cowboys will now head into the San Gabriel tournament beginning Monday at 6:10 p.m. against St. Paul.