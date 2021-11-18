Foothill League girls golf season wrap-up

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The West Ranch Wildcats have had their fair share of success, finishing at the top of the Foothill League since 2016. They continued their dominance right where they left off finishing on top once again in 2021.

The girls’ golf Foothill League season officially came to an end on Nov. 11 as the final individual golfer, the Wildcats’ Eunice Yi, went further than any other Foothill League golfer but was stopped short of reaching the CIF finals. The Wildcats finished second in the CIF Division 2 playoffs but were unable to advance to the Southern California championships. (See related stories at signalscv.com/sports/high-school/golf.)

The Valencia Vikings also found success, finishing second in the Foothill League standings and the second team in the CIF playoffs. The Vikings were led by Jilian Leh but both the team and Leh were unable to advance out of the first round.

Here is a recap of the results from the rest of the Foothill League:

Hart High School

The Hart Indians finished in third place with 1,110 strokes, 80 strokes behind the Vikings and were led by head coach Steve Lindberg and their No. 1 golfer Peyton Grider, who finished eighth in the Foothill League individual standings with 209 strokes. The Indians are right behind the Vikings and will look to next season for a potential shot at the CIF playoffs.

Saugus High School

The Saugus Centurions finished in fourth place with 1,358 strokes and were led by their No. 1 golfer Brooke Maxwell. The Centurions battled all season to catch up with the Indians, but were unable to do so. With the loss of Maxwell, the Centurions will look to a new No. 1 player as they head into next season.

“I was proud of the girls for their efforts this season,” said Centurions head coach Rich Gutierrez. “Coming back from the pandemic it was so different from the spring season. We want to build off of our consistency. The message we embrace is the message we’re going to build upon in the next couple of years. Brooke Maxwell and Kaia Reichow are graduating seniors so I will miss them for all their positive attitude and their ability to perform all season long.”

Golden Valley High School

The Golden Valley Grizzlies finished fifth with 1,531 strokes and were led by their No. 1 golfer Riya Patel. The Grizzlies had their struggles over the season, including not being able to score in their second match due to not having enough qualified players, but have their hopes still set high going into next season.

“We have a lot of potential to get better,” said Grizzlies head coach Tony Moskal. “I would like to see a growing enthusiasm for the game. The girls all get along so it’s fun to be out there. I appreciate my girls are out there working and trying to get better and they are exposing themselves to a game they can play for the next 70 years if they choose to.”

Canyon High School

The Canyon Cowboys finished sixth in the Foothill League and finished with 600 qualified strokes. They were led by head coach Brian Ingino and their No. 1 player Vivian Lee. The Cowboys were unable to score in three of their matches, disqualifying them from a true final score and will look to next season to rebuild their program.