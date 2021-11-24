Golden Valley boys’ basketball wins first game of season against Carpinteria

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Golden Valley Grizzlies (1-0) started their season off right with a 66-37 win against the Carpinteria Warriors (1-2) on Tuesday. The Grizzlies jumped out to a 28-3 lead in the first quarter.

The Grizzlies were led by Jonathan Onu with 16 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Andrew Ezenwa finished with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal. Freddy Marion finished with two points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Mark Hamilton finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Ten out of the 11 players on the Grizzlies scored in the first quarter.