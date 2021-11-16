Hart High School hosts signing day event

Hart High School hosted a signing day event for non-football commitments last week that included five of Hart’s best athletes looking to continue their athletic careers. The athletes committed are Matt Quintanar for baseball at Pepperdine, Allison Howell for softball at CSU Monterey Bay, Anthony Luna for soccer at CSU Northridge, Kylie Tengberg for volleyball at Utah State and Collette Masino for swimming at BYU.



Hart High School senior athletes participate in Signing Day at the gym foyer on Wed., Nov. 10. Jose Herrera/The Signal

Hart High School senior athletes and their families participate in Signing Day at the gym foyer on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Jose Herrera/The Signal

Hart High School senior and athlete Colette Masino presents her certificate for Signing Day at the gym foyer on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Jose Herrera/The Signal

Hart High School senior and athlete Colette Masino participates in Signing Day at the gym foyer with ther family and friends on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Jose Herrera/The Signal