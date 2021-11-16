Hart High School hosted a signing day event for non-football commitments last week that included five of Hart’s best athletes looking to continue their athletic careers. The athletes committed are Matt Quintanar for baseball at Pepperdine, Allison Howell for softball at CSU Monterey Bay, Anthony Luna for soccer at CSU Northridge, Kylie Tengberg for volleyball at Utah State and Collette Masino for swimming at BYU.
Hart High School hosts signing day event
Hart High School hosted a signing day event for non-football commitments last week that included five of Hart’s best athletes looking to continue their athletic careers. The athletes committed are Matt Quintanar for baseball at Pepperdine, Allison Howell for softball at CSU Monterey Bay, Anthony Luna for soccer at CSU Northridge, Kylie Tengberg for volleyball at Utah State and Collette Masino for swimming at BYU.