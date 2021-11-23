Melody Kepler | Election Fraud Proof on the Way?

In response to Gary Morrison’s comment dated Nov. 10 (“Living Under the Minority Rule”), it is very important that he and every American watch on frankspeech.com, as states’ attorneys general will be bringing to the U.S. Supreme Court the case of fraudulent voting that took place in the 2020 election. Proof of fraud through the voting machines will include hard facts and non-subjective evidence during this 96-hour telethon airing worldwide beginning on Nov. 23. You will not want to miss this.

Melody Keppler

Newhall