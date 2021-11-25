Richard Budman | Plenty to Be Thankful for Today

As Thanksgiving approaches, I was thinking about what the first Thanksgiving represented.

The coming together of two different peoples and cultures in friendship. The putting aside of different customs and talking with neighbors: trying to learn about them and the mixing of their customs and mores.

We live in divided times now and it seems like we can’t communicate or listen to our neighbors on many subjects, but no matter what our differences are, no matter what your ideology is…

We are still one people.

We are all Americans.

We must come together.

We must talk with each other.

There is so much more that we have in common with each other than our differences.

We are still one nation and the majority of Americans in all spectrums of life are good, decent, honest, hardworking people who have the same goals and desires for their families and our country: to live in peace and to have our families thrive.

We all have different approaches and we all have different methods to accomplish our goals, but, in the end, almost all Americans want the same things.

All parents want their kids to grow up in a safe environment and succeed. All parents want their kids to get a good education and have it better in life than they did. Most of us are hoping for our country to succeed and be at peace with ourselves and the world.

Let’s try to listen to our neighbors more and talk about issues rather than react to them. Let’s work to understand one another and to be more tolerant of each other.

Santa Clarita is a great community. Let’s show it.

Let’s start right here in Santa Clarita and lead the country in getting along and discussing our different approaches to life and include everyone.

The Signal celebrated its “51” list this week with a luncheon to say “thank you” to 51 people, all different, all with different ideas but all 51 of them trying their hardest to make Santa Clarita a great place to live.

We celebrated these 51 people as the most influential in our community, but we are ALL influential to our friends, family, neighbors and coworkers. It must start with YOU.

This Thanksgiving I’m thankful for my family, my health and my friends.

We should all be thankful that we live in the greatest country there is. A country full of friendly, peaceful, caring and charitable people. We are a strong nation that is in the midst of recovery from a once-in-a-100-years pandemic

We live in a great city with great government run by people who care about our community.

I’m also thankful and would like to thank our advertisers and our subscribers. We would not be here without you. We thank you for all of your support. You make it all worthwhile year after year.

I would also like to thank a group of unsung heroes, my staff.

Twenty of the hardest-working people around, who get up every morning doing their very best to inform their community.

I am especially thankful for my family.

My daughter, Lauren, is in her last year of school earning her doctorate in psychology after already attaining her master’s and two bachelor’s degrees. My wife, Chris, and I have been happily married for 38 years now. We have a home in a community we love.

Last year we adopted two new border collie puppies, and I’m happy to say that they are doing fine and are very, very cute, at least when they are sleeping.

I am grateful for what I have, and I have hope for an even better 2022, and an optimism that great times are ahead.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone.