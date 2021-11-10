SCCS girls’ volleyball beats Mission Oak in three sets in first round of state playoffs

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals are coming off a perfect season, finishing 33-0 and not dropping any sets until the CIF finals and ultimately winning the Division 8 title, and now head to the CIF State Division 5 Girls Volleyball Championships as the overwhelming No. 1 seed.

The Cardinals continued right where they left off, facing the Mission Oak Hawks (15-21, 2-2) and winning in three sets (25-19, 25-22, 25-18) on Tuesday.

“It went well. They were a good team that came ready to battle,” said Cardinals head coach Darcy Brown. “I think our girls really stepped up. We evaluated what we did Saturday and tried to fix the things we saw. The strengths from Saturday really helped us against a team we didn’t know a whole lot of. The way the girls played defensively is what will help carry us into our next match, but we will just continue taking things one game at a time.”

The Cardinals were led by Nevaeh Phillips with 10 kills, eight digs and one ace. Hannah Shaffer finished with seven kills and led the team with 25 digs. Kaysa Brown finished with seven kills, 10 digs, one ace and a team-high 23 assists. Chaney Brooks finished with two aces and 13 digs.

The Cardinals advance to the second round and will face Tarbut V’ Torah on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita Christian.