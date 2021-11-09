Third-straight shutout earns TMU women’s soccer first-round home game

News release

The Master’s University Mustangs women’s soccer team (9-3-3 overall, 5-3 GSAC) closed out the Golden State Athletic Conference regular season with its third-consecutive shutout victory, defeating Menlo 1-0 in Atherton on Saturday.

“It was a very gritty performance by our girls,” TMU head coach Curtis Lewis said. “To beat Menlo on the road on their senior day, when they were 8-0-1 at home on the year going in, says a lot about our girls.”

With the win, the Mustangs solidified the fourth seed in the upcoming GSAC Tournament.

“I’m very proud of our girls clinching a home game for the opening round of the tournament,” Lewis said. “We are finding our identity at the right time of the season and another shutout bodes well for our confidence moving forward.”

Neither team found the back of the net in a scoreless first half, before Brandi Meyer scored her third goal of the season in the 64th minute with an intended cross that bounced up and over the opposing goalkeeper before crossing the goal line.

“We finally broke through with a shot-cross from Brandi Meyer that became the game-winner,” Lewis said. “Hannah Burke did a great job going up for it, throwing the goalkeeper off as it was batted into the net.”

That proved to be the only goal in a game in which both teams were limited to single-digit shot totals, with Master’s holding a slight 8-6 advantage in that category.

“It was a battle from box-to-box with not a lot of openings for either team,” Lewis said.