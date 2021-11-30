Trinity boys’ basketball moves to 5-1 on the season

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights boys’ basketball team is now 5-1 on the season after entering the Moorpark High School tournament 2-0 and finishing the tournament 3-1.

In the semifinals, the Knights took on the Palmdale Falcons (2-4) and won 60-55 on Friday. The Knights were led by John Cervantes-King with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Andre Salinas finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Lucas Spring finished with 12 points, shooting 4/6 from the 3-point line, and Hunter Gillman finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Knights moved into the final game of the tournament on Saturday facing off against the Moorpark Highlanders, but were unable to come up with a victory, losing 91-50.