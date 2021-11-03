Week 11 football roundup

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The final week of the regular season for Santa Clarita Valley football is officially in the books with six teams making the playoffs. Valencia and Saugus had their game cancelled, resulting in a win for Saugus to keep them perfect on the league season and provide them with the only home spot for the upcoming football week.

The Signal covered Golden Valley vs. Canyon and Hart vs. West Ranch. Here are the results from the rest of the SCV:

Trinity loses to Riverside Prep, 38-6

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (7-3, 3-2) lost to the Riverside Prep Silver Knights (4-6, 3-2) on Friday. Despite the loss, the Knights also move into the playoffs as a Division 13 school and will play at Anaheim on Friday.

Trinity will enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in their division.

“We just got outplayed,” said Knights head coach Mike Parrinello. “It was one of those games. They were more athletic and they were all over us. We have some injuries on our end but we’re hoping to heal those guys by this week. We now have a tough draw with Anaheim but we are happy to have moved up in the playoffs. We’re looking to take this week like any week.”

Santa Clarita Christian School loses to Mammoth, 59-12

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals (0-9) lost to the Mammoth Huskies (8-1, 2-0) on Friday. Despite ending the regular season winless, the Cardinals have a spot in the playoffs in 8-man football for Division 2 and will play at California School for the Deaf on Friday.

The Cardinals were led by running back Cooper Duhm, who finished with 90 rushing yards and one touchdown on 24 carries. Wide receiver Joe Flanary finished with one catch for 43 yards and one touchdown. Defensive back Jude Patton led the team with four tackles. Defensive back Eli Duhm and linebacker Cayden Rappleye each hauled in one interception.

Castaic beats Covina, 34-6

The Castaic Coyotes (5-4) beat the Covina Colts (6-4, 2-0) on Thursday. The Coyotes do not have a playoff bid, but ended their season strong with a win.

The young Coyotes will now look to the offseason as a chance to grow their new program and possibly move into the Foothill League as a true varsity team, according to Coyotes head coach Tony Uebelhardt. The Coyotes will have all of their players returning for them next season.