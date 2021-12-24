Canyon girls’ basketball goes 3-1 at Nike Tournament of Champions

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Canyon Cowboys girls’ basketball team traveled to Phoenix for the Nike Tournament of Champions that began Saturday. The Cowboys found great success and finished 3-1 in the tournament with their only loss being the first game.

The Cowboys’ only loss came against McClintock, a 40-39 loss with Genesis Gonzalez leading the way with 16 points and Jose Regez finishing with 12 rebounds.

The Cowboys would then go on a three-game win streak, starting with a 68-30 win against Pueblo on Monday. Regez led the way again with a double-double (18 points and 11 rebounds) while also contributing five assists and three steals. Aaliyah Garcia finished with 18 points.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys continued their dominance with a 60-54 win against Valley View with Regez and Garcia finishing with 20 points apiece.

In their final game, the Cowboys beat Chibola 45-41. Gonzalez scored 15 points and Garcia added 12 points.

The Cowboys are now 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the Foothill League.