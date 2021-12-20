COC women’s basketball coach Greg Herrick hits 600 career wins

News Release

College of the Canyons women’s basketball coach Greg Herrick picked up his 600th career victory for the college on Friday, as the Cougars fought for a historic 78-67 win over Rio Hondo College during day one action of the Glendale Crossover.

The victory, which by virtue of schedule came nearly two weeks after Herrick claimed career win No. 599, prompted an emotional post-game celebration from the group of friends, family, colleagues, fans and supporters who were in attendance.

“This acknowledges all of the players over the course of the last 29 seasons that contributed to the 600 wins,” said Herrick, moments after being presented with the official game ball and having an opportunity to address the crowd. “I get the credit, but the team, and all the players are the ones that should get all the credit because they’re the ones that did it. I’m very happy, I’m proud of what we’ve done all these years, but it’s all about the players.”

Herrick’s 30-year tenure at College of the Canyons has included 16 Western State Conference (WSC) South Division Championships (1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2018) in 29 seasons. COC did not compete during the 2020-21 year due to cancellations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

His teams have also qualified for the CCCAA Southern California Regional Postseason in 23 seasons, including a run of 21 straight appearances from 1994 to 2014. In 1997, Herrick guided the Cougars all the way to the state championship game, eventually finishing runner-up to Ventura College.

Herrick has also been named the WSC South Coach of the Year on 10 occasions.

On Saturday, the Cougars added another victory to Herrick’s total, bringing him to 601, with a 72-65 win over Allan Hancock College to end the two-day Glendale Crossover event.

Herrick currently boasts a career record of 601-277 at the college, good for a .685 winning percentage. His tenure at College of the Canyons has been one of the most successful of any head coach in the CCCAA.

“College of the Canyons gave me the opportunity to coach the sport I love so much,” said Herrick. “When somebody gives you that opportunity and gives you the freedom to build the program in your image, I am overly appreciative of that. I will never forget them for giving me this chance.”

Canyons is off to the best start in program history, currently averaging 73 points per game to rank third in the WSC, South. Herrick and the Cougars appear poised to compete for another WSC title when conference play begins on Jan. 5.

“I told the players, we’ve always been the hunter, now we are the hunted,” said Herrick. “Other teams want to beat us. We’re highly ranked and have a pretty gaudy record. There are a lot of good teams out there, but if things go our way, you’ve got to consider us having a chance, and maybe favorites, to take the conference.”