Prep Sports Roundup: Basketball, Soccer

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for some of this week’s Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary.

If you would like to add a brief summary or your team’s scores/stats, please send your message to [email protected].



Girls’ basketball: Trinity beats Palmdale Aerospace, 76-8

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (3-0, 1-0) went on the road and beat the Palmdale Aerospace Griffins (0-3, 0-2), 76-8, on Tuesday.

The Knights were led by Kelly Lotz, who finished with a team-high 21 points. Katie Brown scored 16 points. Ella Stepan and Malia Duarte racked up nine points apiece. Olivia Leathers finished with eight and Jianna Valentin finished with 7.

The Knights’ next game will be at the Burroughs tournament against Calabasas on Monday.

—-James De, Monbrun, Trinity girls’ basketball coach

Boys’ basketball: Canyon beats Quartz Hill, 76-53

The Canyon Cowboys (6-3, 0-1) beat the Quartz Hill Royals (2-5, 0-1), 76-53, on Tuesday.

The Cowboys were led by Brandon Ritter with a team-high 17 points. Matt Heyne racked up 16 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Boldroff stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Reese Valdes had eight points and four assists and Lincoln Phillips had six points and two steals.

The Cowboys will have their second Foothill League matchup on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against Golden Valley.

—-Ali Monfared, Canyon basketball coach

Girls’ soccer: Saugus beats Valencia, 2-0

The Saugus Centurions girls’ varsity soccer team opened Foothill League play on Tuesday with a 2-0 win at home against the Valencia Vikings.

Saugus and Valencia traded chances in the first half with both keepers coming up with some big saves to keep the game knotted at zero heading into halftime.

The second half started much like the first half with the teams trading chances and both defenses and keepers turning away chances. With 25 minutes remaining in the game, Alina Bench collected a ball on the right side and sent a cross into the box where Ryan Shepherd challenged for the ball and it bounced out to Alyssa Edwards. Edwards’ shot went off the keeper directly to Madi Robbins, who buried a shot into the back of the net to give the Centurions a 1-0 lead.

With a little over 12 minutes remaining in the game, Saugus struck again off a throw-in from Micah Sheff. The ball found the feet of MacKenzie Jones, who sent a shot high and off the crossbar and into the goal to give Saugus the 2-0 lead.

Saugus was led by a strong defense of Alina Bench, Trinity Burroughs, Natalie Quezada and Micah Sheff along with Rebecca Lim in goal (7 saves).

—-Kevin Miner, Saugus girls’ soccer coach

Girls’ soccer: Saugus beats West Ranch, 2-0

The Saugus Centurions girls’ soccer team got a measure of revenge from last year by beating the West Ranch Wildcats 2-0 at home.

After a scoreless first half, Saugus got a goal midway through the second half in transition when Alyssa Edwards crossed a ball into the box and Madi Robbins banged it into the net.

Edwards then scored the second goal for the Centurions for the 2-0 lead.

West Ranch had plenty of opportunities but Saugus goalkeeper Rebecca Lim made some great saves to preserve the shutout.

—-Pablo Suarez, girls soccer parent

Boys’ soccer: Saugus beats West Ranch, 1-0

The Saugus Centurions travelled to West Ranch and beat the Wildcats 1-0. The game was scoreless at the half but midway through the second half, sophomore Andrew Alfaro scored the only goal of the game to give the Centurions the victory,

—Pablo Suarez, girls soccer parent

Boys’ soccer: Hart beats Golden Valley, 2-0

The Hart boys soccer team kicked off their defense of the Foothill League title with a 2-0 win against Golden Valley.

Gustavo Valadez scored the first goal of the game five minutes in off a curving free kick, just outside the 18-yard box.

About 10 minutes later, Trent Rickard scored the second and final goal of the game.

—-Cameron Smyth, boys soccer parent

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for some of this week’s Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary.

If you would like to add a brief summary or your team’s scores/stats, please send your message to [email protected].



Girls’ basketball: Trinity beats Palmdale Aerospace, 76-8

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (3-0, 1-0) went on the road and beat the Palmdale Aerospace Griffins (0-3, 0-2), 76-8, on Tuesday.

The Knights were led by Kelly Lotz, who finished with a team-high 21 points. Katie Brown scored 16 points. Ella Stepan and Malia Duarte racked up nine points apiece. Olivia Leathers finished with eight and Jianna Valentin finished with 7.

The Knights’ next game will be at the Burroughs tournament against Calabasas on Monday.

—-James De, Monbrun, Trinity girls’ basketball coach

Boys’ basketball: Canyon beats Quartz Hill, 76-53

The Canyon Cowboys (6-3, 0-1) beat the Quartz Hill Royals (2-5, 0-1), 76-53, on Tuesday.

The Cowboys were led by Brandon Ritter with a team-high 17 points. Matt Heyne racked up 16 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Boldroff stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Reese Valdes had eight points and four assists and Lincoln Phillips had six points and two steals.

The Cowboys will have their second Foothill League matchup on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against Golden Valley.

—-Ali Monfared, Canyon basketball coach

Girls’ soccer: Saugus beats Valencia, 2-0

The Saugus Centurions girls’ varsity soccer team opened Foothill League play on Tuesday with a 2-0 win at home against the Valencia Vikings.

Saugus and Valencia traded chances in the first half with both keepers coming up with some big saves to keep the game knotted at zero heading into halftime.

The second half started much like the first half with the teams trading chances and both defenses and keepers turning away chances. With 25 minutes remaining in the game, Alina Bench collected a ball on the right side and sent a cross into the box where Ryan Shepherd challenged for the ball and it bounced out to Alyssa Edwards. Edwards’ shot went off the keeper directly to Madi Robbins, who buried a shot into the back of the net to give the Centurions a 1-0 lead.

With a little over 12 minutes remaining in the game, Saugus struck again off a throw-in from Micah Sheff. The ball found the feet of MacKenzie Jones, who sent a shot high and off the crossbar and into the goal to give Saugus the 2-0 lead.

Saugus was led by a strong defense of Alina Bench, Trinity Burroughs, Natalie Quezada and Micah Sheff along with Rebecca Lim in goal (7 saves).

—-Kevin Miner, Saugus girls’ soccer coach

Girls’ soccer: Saugus beats West Ranch, 2-0

The Saugus Centurions girls’ soccer team got a measure of revenge from last year by beating the West Ranch Wildcats 2-0 at home.

After a scoreless first half, Saugus got a goal midway through the second half in transition when Alyssa Edwards crossed a ball into the box and Madi Robbins banged it into the net.

Edwards then scored the second goal for the Centurions for the 2-0 lead.

West Ranch had plenty of opportunities but Saugus goalkeeper Rebecca Lim made some great saves to preserve the shutout.

—-Pablo Suarez, girls soccer parent

Boys’ soccer: Saugus beats West Ranch, 1-0

The Saugus Centurions travelled to West Ranch and beat the Wildcats 1-0. The game was scoreless at the half but midway through the second half, sophomore Andrew Alfaro scored the only goal of the game to give the Centurions the victory,

—Pablo Suarez, girls soccer parent

Boys’ soccer: Hart beats Golden Valley, 2-0

The Hart boys soccer team kicked off their defense of the Foothill League title with a 2-0 win against Golden Valley.

Gustavo Valadez scored the first goal of the game five minutes in off a curving free kick, just outside the 18-yard box.

About 10 minutes later, Trent Rickard scored the second and final goal of the game.

—-Cameron Smyth, boys soccer parent