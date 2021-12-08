Prep sports Roundup: Basketball, Soccer  

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for some of this week’s Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary.

If you would like to add a brief summary or your team’s scores/stats, please send your message to [email protected].

Girls’ basketball: Canyon beats Hesperia, 60-57

Canyon girls defeated Hesperia, 60-57, in the third round of the Providence Tournament and moved to 5-2 on the season on Friday.

Genesis Gonzalez and Jade Sims led the scoring with 18 points each. Josie Regez added 10 points and KoKo Bookers scored eight points and had 10 rebounds.

Aaliyah Garcia made five consecutive clutch free throws in the final minutes to seal the victory.

— Paul Broneer, Canyon girls’ basketball assistant coach

Girls’ basketball: Saugus beats West Ranch, 60-25

The West Ranch Wildcats played their second league game without forward Nadia Bernard due to injury.

The Wildcats battled with only six players vs. Saugus and lost, 60-25. Senior Elora Kawasawa led the Wildcats with 18 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

—-Carlos Fandino, West Ranch girls basketball coach



Girls’ basketball: Calabasas beats Trinity, 73-69

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights girls’ basketball team (3-1, 1-0) lost their first game of the season to the Calabasas Coyotes (8-0), 73-69, in overtime on Monday.

The Knights were led by Kelly Lotz with 31 points. Katie Brown finished with 20 points and Lily Caddow finished with 12 points.

— James De Monbrun, Trinity girls basketball coach

Boys’ basketball: Canyon beats Golden Valley, 66-44

The Canyon Cowboys (7-3, 1-1) beat the Golden Valley Grizzlies (5-2, 2-1), 66-44 on Tuesday.

The Cowboys were led by Brody Baumgartner with 14 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Boldroff finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Matt Heyne ended the game with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Brandon Ritter finished with 11 points and Lincoln Phillips finished with eight points and four rebounds. Stats and scores were not submitted for the Grizzlies.

The Cowboys will look to keep the hot hand against Valencia on Friday while the Grizzlies look to bounce back against Saugus on Friday.

—-Ali Monfared, Canyon basketball coach

Boys’ soccer: Hart beats Saugus, 2-1

The Hart boys soccer team moved to 2-0 with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Saugus on Tuesday. Trent Rickard scored his second goal of the season for Hart and Nathan Mendelyan scored what proved to be the game winner.

— Cameron Smyth, soccer parent

Boys’ soccer: Valencia beats West Ranch, 2-1

The Valencia Vikings got two goals from Azael Jovel to beat the West Ranch Wildcats 2-1 at West Ranch on Tuesday.

The Wildcats got the first goal of the game in the first half when Jack Suarez delivered a free kick into the Valencia box and Michael Mikhail volleyed it into the net for a 1-0 lead. Jovel then tied it a few minutes later with a long shot that found the back of the net.

The game remained tied until Jovel scored his second goal on a left-footed shot from just inside the box with 20 minutes remaining.

— Pablo Suarez, soccer parent

Boys’ soccer: Golden Valley and Canyon tie, 2-2

Golden Valley and Canyon battled to a 2-2 tie under the lights at Cowboy Stadium on Tuesday. Goals for Canyon were scored by Dimitri Marikta and Alex Quintero.

— Laurie Foster, soccer parent

Girls’ soccer: Valencia beats West Ranch, 1-0

Valencia scored a goal with seven minutes remaining in the game to beat West Ranch, 1-0, on Tuesday.

The goal came off a corner kick and was headed in by Italia Cavallo to give the Lady Vikings the victory.

— Pablo Suarez, soccer parent