Saugus and Valencia boys’ basketball forfeit Friday night games

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Saugus Centurions and Valencia Vikings got into a brawl at the end of their matchup on Tuesday, causing the game to end early.

The repercussions from the Tuesday match would boil over to their Friday night games, with both the Centurions and the Vikings forfeiting their matches.

“It was due to the players leaving their bench,” said Saugus Athletic Director George Lopata. “The game tonight (Friday) will be cancelled, but no other games will be forfeited.”

The bench-clearing brawl awards the West Ranch Wildcats and the Castaic Coyotes automatic wins for Friday night’s forfeited matchups. The Centurions and Vikings will now wait until Tuesday for their next chance at a Foothill League matchup.

The Centurions were up by 14 points Tuesday night near the end of the fourth quarter before the fight broke out, but there is still no confirmation on how the William S. Hart Union High School District will handle the results.