West Ranch and Valencia highlight All-League teams for girls’ golf

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

A girls’ golf season that didn’t finish until the middle of November ended with all of the first-team All-League selections coming from two of the Foothill League’s teams.

The West Ranch Wildcats and the Valencia Vikings, who finished in first and second place in the Foothill League, earned all of the spots on the All-League first team. The Wildcats were led by Golfer of the Year Eunice Yi, who advanced to the third round of the individual playoffs and beat out Vikings’ Jillian Leh by two strokes in the regular season to win Player of the Year honors.

“We have a bright future ahead of us and a young team,” said Wildcats head coach Jeff Holen after the team’s final match of the season.

Of the six open spots for the rest of the first team, the Wildcats took four. Rori Fanning, Ashmita Goel, Kate Yi and Allison Hwang were all named to the first team.

The final two spots would be taken by Player of the Year runner-up Jillian Leh, who qualified for the first round of individual playoffs but was unable to advance, and her teammate Been Yoo.