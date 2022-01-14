‘And…Again’ on stage at The Main Jan. 28-30

News release

The dramatic comedy “And…Again” takes the stage at The Main from Jan. 28 to 30.

“And…Again” is presented by Active Voice Productions in cooperation with Actors Equity Association. This full-length one-act by Dylan Brody and directed by Mark Kaplan is a powerful polemic disguised as a kitchen-table dramedy.

The play spans decades and lays bare the casual conspirators who, unknowing and willfully blind, allow the rise of fascism to occur. In 70 lean minutes of laughter and suspense, this play shines a bright light on a shared blind spot that threatens a nation’s and a family’s united continuity, according to a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

The Friday, Jan. 28, performance is scheduled 8 p.m. Saturday showtimes are at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The final Sunday performance is scheduled 2 p.m. General admission is $19 and $17 for students. Tickets may be purchased at AtTheMAIN.org.

For more information about “And…Again” at The MAIN and other upcoming productions for the 2022 season, visit AtTheMAIN.org or contact Jeff Barber at [email protected]