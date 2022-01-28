Canyon boys’ basketball beats Hart, 79-59

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Canyon Cowboys (13-7, 4-3) and the Hart Indians (11-10, 1-6) played their third game in a week in a Thursday night matchup, with the Cowboys gaining the upper hand. The Cowboys dominated on both sides of the ball all game long in a 79-59 victory.

Schedule changes due to COVID-19 are all piling on at once, but for Indians head coach Tom Kelley, it’s no excuse for their loss.

“I’m not making excuses, but we were tired, just tired,” said Kelley. “Canyon was really good on both sides of the ball tonight and we had tired legs. They jumped on us pretty good and played well tonight. We were a step slow in defensive rotations. I’m sure we will bounce back from this.”

The Cowboys got off to a quick start behind Matt Heyne scoring eight points in the first half on the way to a 39-25 first-half lead. The Indians were led by Jaden Penberthy, who scored six first-half points.

In the third quarter the Cowboys kept their foot on the gas, outscoring the Indians 23-18 to keep a big lead and rest the starters early in the fourth quarter.

Along with Heyne, who finished the game with 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks, Lincoln Phillips led all scorers with 17 points and hauled in three rebounds. Jakob Regez finished with 14 points and four rebounds.

Brandon Ritter finished with 11 points. Brody Baumgartner finished with six points and 10 rebounds and Brandon Boldroff did a little bit of everything, finishing with eight points, four assists, two blocks and three steals.

“I felt like we dominated from start to finish,” said Boldroff. “We got a little slow in the second half but had our foot on the gas the whole time. We wanted to keep pushing to get the reserves in so they can play the game and have some fun.”

Penberthy finished with eight points, and the Indians were led by Hank Kaufman, who finished with 11 points and grabbed four rebounds. Elias Bookhart finished with 10 points and seven rebounds and Jacob Okonowski finished with eight points, eight assists, two rebounds and two steals.

“I have all the respect in the world for head coach Tom Kelley, the best coach in the Foothill League,” said Cowboys head coach Ali Monfared. “They have a great offensive 3-point shooting team. We wanted to try our best to make them uncomfortable. Our guys played tough and I thought we did a good job defensively.”