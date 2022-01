In their second matchup of the season, the Golden Valley Grizzlies (9-4, 3-2) boys’ basketball team came up with another victory against the Hart Indians (7-7, 0-3) on Tuesday, 78-63.

The Grizzlies were led by Mark Hamilton, who racked up a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jonathan Onu finished with 15 points and five assists.

Joe Miller scored 15 points and Brandon Bellamy scored 16 points.

— Ryan Menzie, Signal Sports Writer