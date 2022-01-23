Jim Scott | Heath Becoming a Republican?

Letters to the Editor
I want to congratulate Joshua Heath for achieving a great milestone after his opinion piece in The Signal on Jan. 18. He has now acquired a maturity and wisdom that comes from recognizing the fallacy and futility of Democratic politics. In recognizing the intolerance of Generation Z (and by extension, the Democratic Party) to any viewpoints other than their own, Mr. Heath can begin to have rational conversations with many more Americans than the average Democrat.

I don’t know if Mr. Heath will become a Republican in the near future, but I doubt he will be allowed to write another “Democratic Voices” column since he no longer supports the current “party line.”

Jim Scott
Santa Clarita

Signal Contributor

