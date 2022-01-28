Lief Labs raises money for Axe ALS

News release

The Valencia-based dietary supplement manufacturer, Lief Labs, has partnered with Axe ALS, raising nearly $8,000 to provide nutritional supplements to support those with Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS.

Through their Lief Cares nonprofit donation program’s 2021 initiative in partnership with Axe ALS, and through the generosity of sponsorship partners, Lief raised money to help those affected by ALS.

Lief Cares is Lief’s nonprofit donation program that identifies essential groups in the community to spread awareness and support them with supplementation.

Axe ALS was founded by Eric Stevens and his wife, Amanda Stevens. Eric is a former professional football player and Los Angeles firefighter who was diagnosed with ALS one month after he married his college sweetheart, Amanda.

“We are extremely proud to support Axe ALS and the important efforts of Eric and Amanda Stevens for the ALS community through our 2021 focus initiative for Lief Cares,” Nate Cox, partner and chief business officer of Lief Labs, said in a prepared statement. “We understand that the unique needs of people challenged with ALS often require them to use supplementation to help support their nutritional needs. Lief Cares was happy to specially formulate and manufacture a nutrient support supplement to donate to the ALS community, as well as help raise money and awareness for this very worthy cause.”

While 2021 has come to an end, Lief Cares is continuing its efforts to raise awareness for Axe ALS and to help gain additional donations for the initiative.

“We were so excited when Lief Labs reached out about an initiative to help the ALS community through Lief Cares,” Amanda Stevens, co-founder of Axe ALS, added in the statement. “We are fortunate for their willingness to spread awareness for ALS and we are extremely grateful for their involvement in providing patients with nutritional support through supplementation.”

Previous Lief Cares focus initiatives have included “First Responders Immune Support” and “Essential Workers Immune Support” donation programs.