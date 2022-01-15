Max Morgan | The Distraction of Jan. 6

Well, that was predictable. In her latest rant and obsession with all things Donald Trump, Lois Eisenberg (Jan. 9) calls the event of Jan. 6, 2021, an “insurrection” and tries to draw an over-the-top and distasteful comparison to Pearl Harbor.

Instead of the wild assertions from hard-left ideoloques like Ms. Eisenberg to what happened on Jan. 6, let’s look at the facts: An “insurgency” is typically an armed uprising, usually with the support of either the military or the police, to overthrow the government. None of the elements were present on Jan. 6. In addition, of the hundreds and hundreds of protesters who were arrested, investigated, charged and convicted, not a single one was charged with “insurrection,” which is a legal term and an offense under Title 18 of the U.S. Code.

Furthermore, House and Senate Democrats have spared no expense, time, or resources to try to prove the events of Jan. 6 were an insurrection or attempted coup, orchestrated by Donald Trump and the Republicans, to overthrow our government. Of the 725 prosecutions to date, there has been NO EVIDENCE supporting that assertion.

Ms. Eisenberg also conveniently fails to mention the role that her own party played in the riot of Jan. 6. In anticipation of possible violence on Jan. 6, the former Capitol police chief, Steven Sund, asked the House’s sergeant of arms, Paul Irving, for the help of the National Guard on the day that the electoral votes were to be counted.

Those security concerns were relayed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and were ignored. A request for those documents has been requested by the Select Committee and has been ignored by the House’s general counsel, a Democrat.

Rather than focus on the more pressing national issues of the highest inflation in 30 years, an explosion in crime, the highest energy prices ever, and an unparalleled surge in illegal border crossings, Ms. Eisenberg and her party would have us focus on the events of Jan. 6 as their main election strategy this November.

It’s not going to work.

Max Morgan

Valencia