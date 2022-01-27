Prep sports roundup: soccer, basketball  

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for some of this week’s Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary.

If you would like to add a brief summary or your team’s scores/stats, please send your message to [email protected].

Girls’ soccer: West Ranch beats Golden Valley, 4-0

The West Ranch Wildcats girls’ soccer team got its first victory in Foothill League play with a 4-0 win over the Golden Valley Grizzlies on Jan. 7.

Goals by Ava Magana, Adaobi Ogbuagu, Cassidy Imperial-Pham and Olivia Suarez delivered the victory for the Lady Wildcats.

— Pablo Suarez, soccer parent

Girls’ soccer: West Ranch beats Canyon, 5-0

The West Ranch Wildcats girls’ soccer team got their second consecutive Foothill League win with a 5-0 victory against the Canyon Cowboys on Jan. 13.

The barrage of goals was led by Cassidy Imperial-Pham, who scored a hat trick with her three goals. The other two goals came from Olivia Suarez and Ava Magana.

The Lady Wildcats’ defense also recorded their second consecutive shutout.

— Pablo Suarez, soccer parent

Girls’ soccer: West Ranch beats Valencia, 2-0

The West Ranch Wildcats girls’ soccer team beat the Valencia Vikings 2-0 for their third straight victory in Foothill league play on Jan. 20.

After a scoreless first half, the Lady Wildcats got two second-half goals from Mikayla Toliver and Olivia Suarez.

Wildcats’ goalkeeper Kendall Schauble also made a couple of key saves to preserve the victory.

The Lady Wildcats are now 3-3-1 in league play.

— Pablo Suarez, soccer parent

Boys’ soccer: Hart beats West Ranch, 2-0

The Foothill League-leading Hart Indians boys’ soccer team fought off not only the West Ranch Wildcats but also high winds at Fiscus Field to move 5-0-1 on Saturday.

A primarily defensive battle ended with a 2-0 victory for the Indians off of goals from Gustavo Valadez and Trent Rickard, who received a pinpoint pass from Hunter Phelps before slipping a shot past the Wildcats’ keeper.

— Cameron Smyth, soccer parent



Girls’ soccer: West Ranch beats Castaic, 2-0

The West Ranch girls’ soccer team won their fourth straight Foothill league game with a 2-0 win against the Castaic Coyotes on Saturday.

The Lady Wildcats had two first-half goals by Nalia Montebon and Olivia Suarez. The Lady Wildcats then continued to play great defense to hold on for the victory.

— Pablo Suarez, soccer parent

Girls’ basketball: Canyon beats Saugus, 57-26

On Saturday, the Canyon Cowboys girls’ basketball beat Saugus, 57-26.

Aaliya Garcia scored 18 points, and had 10 assists for a double-double. Genesis Gonzalez scored 10 points.

Brielle Miller added nine points and Josie Regez added seven.

— Paul Broneer, Canyon girls basketball assistant coach

Girls’ basketball: Canyon beats Valencia, 68-33

The Canyon Cowboys girls’ basketball team beat the Valencia Vikings on Tuesday to move to 7-0 in Foothill League play and 17-7 overall.

Jade Sims and Koko Booker scored 13 points each. Brielle Miller added 10 and Josie Regez scored nine.

The Cowboys’ next matchup is scheduled to be played against the Hart Indians on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Canyon. The Indians currently hold a 5-0 league record and are 16-4 overall.

The Cowboys and Indians are ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the CIF Division 3AA polls.

— Paul Broneer, Canyon girls basketball assistant coach

Boys’ soccer: Hart beats Castaic, 9-2

The Hart boys’ soccer team visited Castaic High School for the first time in history on Tuesday.

After a slow start and giving up the first goal of the game, Hart came roaring back, scoring nine straight goals starting with Jake Fuller and ending with Dominic Felix netting a penalty kick.

— Cameron Smyth, soccer parent

Girls’ basketball: Hart beats West Ranch, 48-38

The Hart Indians (15-4, 5-0) beat the West Ranch Wildcats (10-12, 1-6), 48-38, on Monday.

The Indians were led by Morgan Mack with 17 points, eight rebounds and six steals.

Laney Grider finished with 11 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Kalya Hourigan finished with a double-double, recording 10 points and 13 rebounds.

— Ryan Menzie, Signal Sports Writer

Boys’ basketball: West Ranch beats Hart, 68-66

In a game that came down to the wire, the West Ranch Wildcats (14-7, 7-0) prevailed to maintain their perfect Foothill League record with a 68-66 win against the Hart Indians (11-9, 1-5).

Due to COVID-19 schedule restructuring, the Indians have another chance to take the upper hand as they play the Wildcats again on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at West Ranch.

— Ryan Menzie, Signal Sports Writer