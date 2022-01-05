Richard Myers | Kerchner Overlooks the 1%

I just read Rob Kerchner’s, “Stop the COVID-19 Insanity,” Dec. 29, and don’t really understand what he would have us do. He seems to suggest that everyone will eventually get it, so we should just accept it and stop trying so hard to prevent it.

I don’t think those who have died from it would have agreed. I don’t think those who still will die would agree and I know darn well that I don’t agree.

And by the way, Mr. Kerchner, it may be mild for 99% of the people but for the 1% who succumb, it is a very big deal!

Richard Myers

Valencia