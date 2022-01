By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play Thursday but the game has now been canceled due to COVID-19 on the side of Desert Lancaster.

Desert Lancaster’s outbreak was a result of their coaches testing positive, resulting in both the frosh-soph team and the varsity teams’ games being canceled for the day.

The Knights’ next game is scheduled for Saturday on the road at 2 p.m. against Vasquez.