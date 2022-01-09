By Ken Striplin

Santa Clarita City Manager

As we start the new year, I want to remind Santa Clarita residents that “You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall.” The high-quality of life we all enjoy in our community is due to many factors, one of which is the amazing team that works at City Hall and other City facilities to provide customer service, programming, events and more.

This year, we are relaunching the “You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall” campaign to remind residents that City staff are available and accessible to help you find the information and resources you need. Did you know there are more than 400 full-time City of Santa Clarita employees who work in 20 specific divisions in six different departments? They each have a very specialized job that provides a resource, program, service or project that benefits you – our residents!

If you haven’t already, you will undoubtedly notice the movie-poster-style images at City facilities and online featuring City Hall staff. This month, you will be introduced to the Technology Services division. This team is responsible for updating the City website, creating user-friendly applications, using geographic data to create maps, adding events to the Community Calendar and actively looking at new ways to streamline the way the City provides services to residents and local businesses. Technology is always changing, and they’re always looking to make it easier to live, work and play in Santa Clarita. Want to learn more? Feel free to give Technology Services a call at (661) 286-4070 or email [email protected].

Next month, you will meet your friends at the Santa Clarita Public Library. February is National Library Lover’s Month – the entire month is dedicated to the people who love whole buildings devoted to the reading, housing, organizing, categorizing, finding, studying and otherwise loving books. During this month, you will meet the people and personalities behind our Libraries and find out about all the services offered – from books about travel to getting your passport; there is a whole world to discover.

The goal of the “You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall” campaign is to remind our residents that City staff are accessible and ready to help you! Please visit our website at santa-clarita.com to find contact information for the department or division you want to reach. Another great way to get in touch with City staff is through the Resident Service Center (RSC). Getting your questions answered, your issue resolved and the help you need is just a click away at santa-clarita.com/RSC. Some of the most viewed topics on RSC include jobs in Santa Clarita, bulky item pick-up, public records requests, parking violations, illegal dumping and local schools.

Our employees are accessible and ready to help you. Make sure to follow the City of Santa Clarita on social media to meet your friends at City Hall.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s City Manager and can be reached at [email protected].