55+ Communities Where You Begin Again

By Jim Walker

Sunday Signal Staff Writer

Maybe you are retired and coming to the Santa Clarita Valley to be near loved ones, or maybe you’ve lived here for decades but want to downsize as the latter half of your personal century progresses. The good news is that the SCV is home to quite a number of senior living communities and facilities, ranging from those where you purchase a home in the “community” to luxury apartments for independent people 55 and older, to otherwise independent and assisted living.

Whether owning or renting, these independent folks not only live with other seniors of like ability, but also have immediate access to at least a modicum of community activities.

A senior community might have both independent living and assisted living sections, and a senior apartment complex may have a pool and gym. Prices will vary widely, as well, from owning said luxury apartments to more “affordable” units intended for those with lower income.

The city of Santa Clarita provides a list of affordable senior facilities at bit.ly/34t8z16, but it is by no

Where New Beginnings Begin

means an exhaustive list. You should search online, make calls, make visits and ask around at the senior center. You’ll soon get a feel for what is right for you price-wise and amenity-wise. Also, read between the lines. Just exactly what are the activities offered each month? How much “community” is there, really? Your best bet is to visit and observe and talk to the residents. They’ll give you the straight scoop.

But we’ll help you get started. Herein, we consider just a few of the best-known independent living senior communities in the SCV.

Friendly Valley

“Friendly Valley Country Club is a private, residential, guard-gated, 55 and over community with amenities well suited for the active senior.” Established in the 1960s, with newer additions since, Friendly Valley is probably the best-known senior community in the SCV. With its handy golf course, swimming pool and spa, more than 40 clubs and activity groups, and facilities for woodworking, ceramics, exercise, billiards and lawn bowling, this community truly is resort living.

At Friendly Valley, you own your own home and the land it is on. Residences range from condos to three-bedroom single family homes.

The Friendly Valley is located at 19345 Ave of the Oaks, Newhall 91321. For more information, visit friendlyvalleycountryclubwebsite.com.

Belcaro

Built in the early 2000s, Belcaro is another SCV senior community where you purchase your own home at resale. These come on the market from time to time, and range from around 1,700 to 2,400 square feet. For active seniors 55 and up, Belcaro features a pool and spa, tennis courts, exercise room, 9,000-square-foot clubhouse and lounge with snack bar.

Various Realtors promote Belcaro resales. Belcaro is located at 28201 River Trail Lane, Valencia 91354. For information, visit scvseniorhomes.com/homes, 55places.com/california/communities/belcaro or belcarovalencia.com.

PHOTO COURTESY FRIENDLY VALLEY COUNTRY CLUB

FountainGlen of Valencia

Located off of Decoro Drive in Valencia, FountainGlen offers “luxurious 55+ apartment homes” for rent. These are one- and two-bedroom units, from 600 to 846 square feet, and there is a clubhouse, exercise facility, pool and spa, business center, fitness center, library and more. Regular activities bring the independent seniors together, including bingo, morning coffee meets and crafts.

FountainGlen is located at 23941 Decoro Drive, Valencia 91354. For information visit www.fountain glenvalencia.com.

Vintage at Bouquet Canyon

Vintage at Bouquet Canyon, aka Bouquet Canyon Senior Apartments, offers one- and two-bedroom apartments for lease by active seniors 55 and up. Amenities include a pool ad spa, billiard room, business center, clubhouse, fitness center, garden plots and monthly activities. These are affordable units, so there is often a waiting list.

Vintage at Bouquet Canyon is located at 26705 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita 91350. For more information, visit vintageatbouquetcanyon.com.

Canyon Country Senior Apartments

Canyon Country Senior Apartments offers one- and two-bedroom units from 683 to 744 square feet. Affordable units, amenities include monthly activities and classes, a business center, pool and spa, barbecue area, pet park, library and community room.

Canyon Country Senior Apartments are located at 18701 Flying Tiger Drive, Santa Clarita 91387. For information visit canyoncountryseniorapts.com.

Castaic Lake Senior Apartments

Castaic Lake Senior Apartments are affordable one- and two-bedroom units for those 55 and up, ranging from 521 to 761 square feet. Amenities include pool and spa, fitness center, business center, computer room and “an array of resident activities.”

Castaic Lake is located at 31990 Castaic Road, Castaic 91384. For more information visit castaiclakeseniorapts.com.