Begin a New Adventure at the City Library

By Ken Striplin

Santa Clarita City Manager

You’ve got a friend, books, resources and more at the Santa Clarita Public Library. Regardless of your age or interest, books can take you on journeys both near and far. Delve into historical periods, cook up a dish from a recipe book, space out in the latest sci-fi novel or practice a new language in the Library’s diverse catalog.

Much like the comfort many of us find in a good book, you can find that same comfort from your local librarian friends. If you have seen the City’s new “You’ve Got A Friend” posters around town, then you have seen some of the exceptional staff that work in our Library branches. The campaign was developed to remind residents of Santa Clarita’s accessible services and staff.

British-American author Patrick Ness once stated, “Librarians are tour-guides for all of knowledge.” In addition to helping you find the right book, our local librarians provide support and resources for children, teens and adults.

If you need homework help, you can get digital and in-person assistance from the Library team. If you would like sensory activities for your little ones, our children’s librarians have weekly programs in each Library branch, along with online videos to offer support. Whenever visiting one of the City’s three local Library branches, you are sure to encounter excellent service and support.

Another important and fun aspect of the Library is its jampacked calendar of community events and programs. The next major event that residents can look forward to at the Library is the return of One Story One City in March. Every year, the One Story One City program invites residents to come together to read and celebrate a selected book.

The 2022 book selection is “The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative” by Florence Williams. The Nature Fix investigates the healing and restorative properties of nature, inviting each of us to explore the outdoors. Exploring the outdoors in Santa Clarita, as you read, won’t be too difficult of a task because we have preserved nearly 12,000 acres of open space to date.

The latest One Story One City book selection will be celebrated with special activities and programs throughout March. Residents can look forward to participating in gardening with tea tins, a scenery painting class, a Full Moon Hike event complete with yoga on a City trail and a virtual author conversation with Florence Williams.

Details and dates for every One Story One City activity, program and event in March can be found at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OneStoryOneCity. As you wait for this fun lineup of programming, I urge you to check out a copy of The Nature Fix from your nearest Library branch, which is available in paper, eBook and Audiobook formats.

With so much to see and discover and the Santa Clarita Public Library, please consider signing up for a free library card if you haven’t already. Head to SantaClaritaLibrary.com to learn more about our librarians, upcoming Library events and resources.

Ken Striplin can be reached at [email protected] The views expressed in his column are those of the City and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal. 