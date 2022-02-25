Beverley Scott | Capitol Hill Sequel, Part 1

Part 1 of 6

I wrote “Was the Capitol Violence a Set-Up” on Feb. 9, 2021. It was printed in five parts. Much has transpired and/or come to light since then, so I decided to write an update.

Why weren’t the FBI and the Capitol Police better prepared for what they were forewarned was probably going to happen? Donald Trump warned that there would be a large crowd who planned to walk to the Capitol after the speech and that there might be trouble and suggested that the National Guard be present. Knowing we were coming off a summer of more than 570 violent riots, Trump authorized the use of up to 20,000 National Guard troops. They ignored him. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund asked the House Sergeant of Arms Paul Irving, who reports to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for permission to activate the National Guard, as they fall under her command.

Irving denied the request, stating that neither the optics nor preliminary reports about potential violence justified the activation. Sund says he requested assistance six times ahead of and during the attack on the Capitol. All of these requests were denied or delayed. After the attack, Pelosi fired Irving and forced Sund to resign. Why do you suppose she did that? What is she hiding? If Sund had been given the additional troops as he requested, they could likely have been successful in stopping the rioters from entering the Capitol building.

Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, D.C., was also authorized to call in the National Guard. She was so adamantly against it, she put it in writing: “To be clear, the District of Columbia is not requesting other federal law enforcement personnel and discourages any additional deployment without immediate notification to, and consultation with, MPI if such plans are underway.”

Or is what happened, exactly what was planned? Was the whole thing a “false flag” (a set-up) to vilify and purge Trump and his supporters?

The far-left activists and the media are trying to tie domestic terrorism to white Trump voters, which is beyond ridiculous. They are using the break-in to try to strip Americans of their core constitutional rights and it appears that was their motive all along. They are pushing the lie that white national terrorism is tied to Trump voters. This is the reason the National Guard was not present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and why Antifa and Black Lives Matter professional activists were bused in to agitate the crowd and cause trouble.

All the legitimate protesters were asking for was an audit before certifying the election results in the seven swing states. After the 2016 election, an audit of seven states’ electoral college votes was requested by the Democrats. Many believe audits should be a routine part of every election. Matthew Vadum of the Epoch Times wrote, “In the November 2020 general election, whose chaotic results have been vigorously disputed, almost 15 million mail-in ballots went unaccounted for,” according to a good-government group called the Public Interest Legal Foundation that focuses on electoral integrity.

According to Judicial Watch, leftists and socialists in Congress are trying to pass legislation increasing federal control over our elections by expanding “emergency measures” enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as radically expanded mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, same-day voter registration and the removal of voter ID requirements. The Biden Justice Department is suing Georgia and Texas because they enacted voting law reforms that make it harder to cheat and steal elections. Dozens of radical George Soros-funded groups are opposing legal efforts to force states to clean up their voter lists as federal law requires. Judicial Watch is actively working to make certain that only eligible American citizens are permitted to vote. One of their federal lawsuits led to a legal settlement in which Los Angeles County agreed to purge 1.6 million ineligible voters from its registration rolls, and required all counties in California to follow suit. What a novel idea – only American citizens being allowed to vote in an American election!

We have a wonderful country, but it is being run by a reckless president and highly incompetent people right now. We need to change this.

Beverley Scott

Valencia