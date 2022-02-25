Gregory Whitney | Political Asylum for Truckers

During the Vietnam War, the U.S. had anti-war demonstrations, riots and assassinations. The National Guard and blood ran in the streets. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau smugly lectured the U.S. on political freedom and granted political asylum to U.S. anti-war dissidents. Canada became the destination of choice for U.S. draft dodgers and army deserters.

In the same spirit, the U.S. should now offer political asylum to Canadian Freedom Convoy truckers prosecuted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Pragmatically, the U.S. needs drivers for our suffering supply chain: long-haul, short-haul, logging and delivery. The U.S. could restore any drivers’ licensing, insurance and banking access ripped off by the Canadian government. We could extend the meaning of “sanctuary cities” and provide an opening in our northern border.

Let’s put the snowshoe on the other foot!

Gregory Whitney

Newhall