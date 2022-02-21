Hart girls’ soccer makes a stand, beats Westlake, 1-0

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Hart (12-2-2, 9-1-2) ended Westlake’s (15-2-1) season in the Division 2 Southern Section girls’ soccer semifinals.

The Indians had to finish Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup down a player. The 10-player Indian team would hold on for over 30 minutes to keep the Warriors, who were undefeated at home, off the board. The Indians played sound defense to close the game, handing Westlake its first loss and scoreless outing at home this season.

Hart’s Maggie Yoshioka would score the game’s only goal 10 minutes into the game. The striker picked off a pass from Westlake’s keeper and buried the shot to take the lead.

Both teams had good looks throughout the first half but the defenses held.

The second half again saw both teams getting solid chances to score. Then at the 15-minute mark, Hart junior Briley Phelps was shown her second yellow card and exited, forcing Hart to play down a player.

The Indians would not falter, earning them the victory and Hart’s seventh clean sheet of the year against the second-ranked team in the section.

“I truly feel this group of players has a high commitment to one another and are truly selfless when it comes to working hard and covering ground,” said Indians head coach Brett Croft.

Hart will now travel to face the top-ranked Redondo Union Sea Hawks (16-1, 4-1) on Wednesday at 5 p.m.