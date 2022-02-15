Hart girls’ soccer survives double overtime thriller to advance to second round of CIF playoffs

The Hart Indians girls’ soccer team came into the CIF playoffs as reigning Foothill League champions, but of course when the playoffs start all that matters is what you do going forward.

The Indians (10-2-2, 9-1-2) survived and advanced in double-overtime against the Oak Park Eagles (7-6-3, 4-3-1) on Saturday, winning the match 2-1.

“It was good for the girls to advance to the next round,” said Indians’ head coach Brett Croft. “Winning league is a great accomplishment but once CIF starts it’s one game at a time. We took care of this one. We’re going to enjoy this one tonight but then we’re going to get focused.”

The MVP for the Indians, Briley Phelps, recorded seven defensive clearances while also scoring the game-winning goal off a set-up from Ariana Salvador and proving she is capable of doing work on both sides of the ball.

“Coming into the season I had to sit out the first couple of games, so it feels good to contribute to the team in a big way,” said Phelps. “I’m excited. I think we can go all the way so I’m excited to see how far we can go.”

The Indians’ next match is scheduled to be played against Woodrow Wilson on Wednesday with the time and location still waiting to be determined.