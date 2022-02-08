Local youth baseball coach, Bret Barberie, in need of donations after motorcycle crash

By Karen Marroquin

Signal Staff Writer

Bret Barberie, former Major League Baseball player and Santa Clarita youth baseball coach, is in recovery after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash last month.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to cover his medical bills and overhead costs of his facilities in order to keep them open during the time that he’s not able to work. According to the GoFundMe, his recovery time is expected to be three months. So far, the GoFundMe has received more than $15,000. The goal is to reach $25,000.

Barberie is heavily involved in the Santa Clarita baseball community, according to those supporting the GoFundMe campaign. “Let’s come together as a community and help lift some of his financial burden so he can quickly return to helping our youth,” Angelo Romanelli wrote on the page.

“I just wanted to thank everybody that’s supported me on GoFundMe and all the other help that people have given me around the house,” said Barberie, in a video posted to the GoFundMe page, showing gratitude to those who’ve helped.

If you would like to donate you can do so by visiting bit.ly/3Ja2Uwe.