Lois Eisenberg | Thanks to Mike Pence

Finally a Republican standing for what is right and standing up to the likes of a person who wanted him to overturn the 2020 election.

Mike Pence was a mediocre vice president, not of my liking politically, and showed no backbone when it came to Donald Trump’s lack of leadership.

I do commend Pence for his act of courage in trying to save America’s democracy (republic).

Pence has knowledge of the Constitution, knowing that he had no right to overturn the 2020 election. There is nothing in the 12th Amendment or the Electoral Count Act that would give a vice president the authority to overturn an election.

Pence, being a man of his convictions in his religion, allowed himself with a clear conscience to be vice president to a person with no misgivings.

To quote Pence: “President Trump is wrong: I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone. And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”

Mr. Pence, thank you for your courage and fortitude to uphold your conviction that you had no right to overturn the election, and in doing so Joe Biden became the duly elected president.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita