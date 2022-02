Thanks, Gary Horton, for your column of Feb. 16. It was encouraging and uplifting and had a lot of good advice for living. Your politics and mine often come into, shall we say, sharp contrast. I don’t respond, often, to your columns because I don’t want to add to all the divisive noise. Here, though, is an area of unity and agreement. I like it when you put politics aside.

Michael Sandeen

Canyon Country