Rick Barker | A Civics Lesson for the Uninitiated

It would appear that a whole bunch of people on here would benefit greatly from a civics class plus some basic reading comprehension skills as well as the gift of a good dictionary. And perhaps someone to read it to them and explain the big words.

First of all, last time I checked, and unless President Joe Biden hasn’t changed it when I wasn’t paying attention, the United States of America is a constitutional republic, NOT a democracy. Secondly, the name of this country is the United STATES of America, NOT the United PEOPLE of America.

The Congress is made up of the Senate, which represents the states, and the House of Representatives, which represents the people in those states. Originally, senators were not elected by the people in their states, they were appointed by the state legislatures. That was changed by the passing in 1913 of the 17th Amendment, which had senators elected by the people of their state rather than being appointed by the state legislatures.

The Democrats HATE all this and the most recent attempts to standardize all elections and have them basically run by the federal government is an example of their hatred and contempt of the Constitution of this country. And it’s also instructive to remember that the name of their party is the Democrat party NOT the Democratic party — the party of those like George Wallace, Bull Conner and Jefferson Davis that President Biden recently spoke of in that ridiculous speech that someone wrote for him to read off the teleprompter in his lame attempt to slam the Republicans.

Rick Barker

Valencia