Rick Barker | Typical Liberal Hate

Ms. Lois Eisenberg’s (Feb. 2) piece on “Killing the Dream of Voting Rights” shows the typical liberal hate for this country and it also points out the absolute brilliance of our founding documents and form of government. As I have pointed out previously, this is a country of individual states and that which is not directly assigned to the federal government is reserved to individual states under the 10th Amendment: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” The 14th Amendment put in place certain protections against abuses by the states by imposing the individual protection of rights found in the first 10 amendments (The Bill of Rights) to ALL citizens no matter their race.

And now that I’ve if pissed off the left I’ll go about pissing off the right. The system we have in place where the individual states rather than the federal government decide the procedures for voting is one of the best safeguards against any nationwide organized “hacking” of the process. I doubt we have ever had an election anywhere in the country where a certain degree of voting fraud has not taken place. It’s just human nature, but despite all the “theories” out there I have yet to see any verifiable actual evidence that the last presidential election was hacked, putting the loser of the election in office.

Rick Barker

Valencia