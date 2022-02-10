Roger Ascot | We Can’t Just Turn the Page

My editorial is in response to the (Jan. 15) opinion written by Max Morgan suggesting we all “turn the page” on the Jan. 6 subcommittee investigation ongoing in Washington, D.C., and think about “inflation.” My response is not about being a Democrat or a Republican, but being an American who believes in the rule of law and the sanctity of the right to vote.

His article is an embarrassment to those, as myself, who had fathers or grandfathers who fought in World War II, or Korea or Vietnam to support democracy and law and individual freedoms, the foundation of America. It is becoming clearer every day that the last president was attempting to use coercion, force and fraud to undermine the most sacred of American institutions — the right of citizens to freely vote for their elected officials.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has spoken with former Attorney General William Barr about a draft executive order written by the Trump White House that would have called for the U.S. Secretary of State to seize voting machines and begin a special counsel investigation into the 2020 election.

Many of those involved in the Jan. 6 riot went to Washington in belief that the then-president would invoke martial law and stop the Electoral College. Their chants to kill the vice president were to prevent him from reading the Electoral Votes provided legally by each state. This attempted coup would have nullified the vote of millions of American citizens in seven states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

The president’s allies resorted to forgery, fraud, desecration of the U.S. Capitol, assault and murder of Capitol police to overturn an election in America.

That this educated opinion writer wants to turn the page on the greatest attack on the nation’s Capitol since 1815 and to ignore this unthinkable insurrection against America and against the Constitution is disappointing.

Roger Ascot

Stevenson Ranch