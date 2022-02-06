Unique Valentine Gifts from the Heart

By Alicia Doyle

Sunday Signal Staff Writer

Are you looking for something unique to give your loved one for Valentine’s Day? Below are a few ideas that your Valentine will never forget.

Many people — women in particular — love getting a frilly, heart-shaped box filled with chocolates or other sweets. You can make this gift beautifully personal by replacing the candy pieces with little treasures or mementos for your loved one.

These treasures don’t have to be expensive, and the ideas are endless: a small rock shaped like a heart you found on the beach; a matchbook from your favorite restaurant; a special coin you found on a walk together.

Imagine the look on your loved one’s face when they open this box expecting to find chocolates — this is the kind of Valentine’s Day gift that will always be remembered. And it goes without saying that the biggest challenge is figuring out what to do what all those chocolates.

If your Valentine likes coffee or tea — or anything hot that requires a mug — a personalized magic photo mug with a heart-shaped handle would make a great gift. You can buy these mugs online, where you upload the photo of your choice to appear on the mug.

These custom mugs are heat sensitive, and remain a solid color until hot liquid is poured in. The “magic” occurs when the hot liquid hits, revealing the photograph.

Have you ever thought of becoming a Lord or Lady through owning a plot of land? Established Titles was set up to preserve woodland in Scotland while making a unique gift for those looking for something different.

Through Star-Name-Registry.org, you can name a star

after your loved one. PHOTO CREDIT STAR-REGISTRY.

You don’t even need the queen to become a Lord or Lady, simply purchase a small plot of land and the title is

bestowed. PHOTOS COURTESY HIGHLAND TITLES AND ESTABLISHED TITLES.

These title packs are based on a historic Scottish land ownership custom where landowners have been long referred to as Lairds, the Scottish term for Lord, with the female equivalent being Lady. For Valentine’s Day, Established Titles is offering a sale with up to 80% off.

For instance, a Lordship Title Pack with a dedicated plot of land measuring five square feet is normally $209.95, and is being offered for $41.99 as part of the Valentine’s Day special.

If your Valentine loves books, the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host a Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches through Feb. 13.

The sale will occur each day during normal operating hours for each branch. For $7, participants can fill a provided bag with any books, DVDs and CDs they find for sale in the Friends of the Library book store. Patrons with book bags from a previous sale can participate for $6. Proceeds from the bag sale support programming for the Santa Clarita Public Library.

In other unique gifts, you can name a star as a present for Valentine’s Day in which you get a gift certificate with a personalized design and dedication. Offered through star-registration.com with a 10% discount for Valentine’s Day, you can choose the type of star you’d like to name, such as a standard visible star, a star in a constellation or binary star system. As far as naming a star is concerned, the name can be either an invented name, such as “little mouse,” or a real name, such as “Sarah Johnson.” All the star names are processed and recorded in the globally recognized Star-naming Registry. The naming of a star is valid for a lifetime, and there are no additional costs.