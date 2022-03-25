Arthur Saginian | Neither Fanatic Nor Wanna-Be Martyr

In his opinion piece (Jan. 27) Gary Morrison of Valencia took me to task on some of my own opinions, and I sincerely appreciate that. Although Gary stated that he doesn’t agree with me politically, I hope he doesn’t see me as a conservative because I find conservatives to be just as messed up as liberals — just in different ways (i.e. gods and religions have no place in running a country, morality can be found in places that don’t involve the supernatural and the problems that come with it). Anyway…

In reading Gary’s letter the first thing that struck me was his accusation that I went off on a side trip “defending Donald Trump.” No, I did not. I merely admonished people not to blame him so much for everything. Trump didn’t elect himself (although I’m sure he would have if he could have). He was elected by voters, Gary, and even if it wasn’t the “majority” of American voters, the process followed our current electoral system, such as it is, Electoral College and all. But all of the political minutia aside, I think (dare I say) that at some fundamental level Gary and I actually agree on a singular point: Things can’t go on like this for much longer. Imagine Doc Holliday and the Earp brothers heading for the O.K. Corral to face off with Ike Clanton and The Cowboys — avoidable yet inevitable, as most wars tend to be.

The title to Gary’s letter reads, “One Nutcase Away from Civil War.” You’re not alone in thinking that, Gary, as I share your sentiment. So, who is right? Who is wrong? I really don’t know anymore, but the one thing I do know is that it really doesn’t make any difference if you get killed in the process of trying to prove one over the other. Like you, I am neither a fanatic nor a martyr wanna-be. I will neither take life nor will I sacrifice my own in pursuit of a “cause.” And as for safety, Gary, I don’t feel safe anywhere where there’s people.

