Cameron Smyth | ‘Senses Is Back

“Enjoy life every day for yesterday is gone and tomorrow may never come.” — Carol Perrin.

If we have learned anything in the past two years, it is to enjoy life. Time goes by too fast to not enjoy all the beauty that surrounds us. The city of Santa Clarita ensures the best quality of life for our residents through top-notch city amenities and popular events. Join us tonight for one of our community’s favorite reasons to enjoy food, fun and music with family and friends.

Looking for the perfect way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? The popular Senses Block Party is making its much-anticipated return to celebrate “Shamrockin’ Senses” on Main Street in Old Town Newhall. The free event welcomes all ages and takes over Main Street from 7 to 10 p.m. I can’t think of a better way to let loose and enjoy a night of fun right in the heart of Santa Clarita’s arts and entertainment district.

Missing the first Senses event of 2022 is guaranteed to leave you green with envy. The night will begin with a performance from dancers of Irish Dance Fit. Residents can put their dancing skills to the test to the sounds of the featured band Craic in the Stone. Plus, if you are feeling lucky, try your luck at one of the featured casino games. Whether you are in the mood to play a round of roulette or ready to hedge your bets in dice, you will find everything you need at Senses.

Once you gamble up an appetite, let the night take you away and enjoy some of our sweet and savory delicious food vendors. You can grab a bite from Grilled Cheese N Things and then satisfy your sweet tooth with Simply Twisted Soft Serve. If you’re still on the hunt for just the right bite, be sure to support local restaurants on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

The fun does not end there for attendees over the age of 21: 8th and Rail will be serving adult beverages, with a special whiskey tasting throughout the entire event. If you’re a pet lover like me, you won’t want to miss out on the “Pet me, I’m Irish” petting station featuring some adorable canine friends. Bring your friends, family and loved ones to help the city kick off this always-popular event series.

Clear your calendars for every third Thursday of the month from now until October, and come out to the community-favorite Senses. Every month residents will celebrate a different theme, while engaging their five senses through live music, dance, food and much more. On April 21, at 7 p.m., saddle up for the night when Main Street transforms into the “Wild West.” The night will feature a live band and various western-themed activities. If you haven’t had the chance before, a mechanical bull will be at the event to test your bull riding skills. Come out and try out some of the famous peach cobbler from one of our original vendors of the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival. A live performance from the band Dirty Cello will kick off our night. What’s good music without any dancing? Residents will also get a chance to learn from the best on how to line dance.

For more information about Senses and upcoming city events. please visit santa-clarita.com/events. I’ll see you in Old Town Newhall.

Councilman Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].