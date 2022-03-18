Canyon hires Ken Holsenbeck as new football coach 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Canyon Athletic Director Ken Holsenbeck will be the new face of Cowboys football.

Holsenbeck, a Canyon alumnus, also has worked as a special education teacher for his alma mater since 2016.

An assistant coach since 2014, Holsenbeck will now be at the helm of the 10-time league championship program.

“The players who have played for me know that I respect them and care for them, and that I will always be there to hold them accountable to high standards established for their success,” said Holsenbeck. “I will not only improve our performance on the field, but I will also develop our football players into future leaders in our community.”

Holsenbeck replaces Joseph Maiale, who was head coach at Canyon for three seasons before resigning after last season.

Holsenbeck will look to turn the program around and will start with trying to get Canyon its first league win since 2017.

“We respect the proud tradition of Cowboy Football,” said Holsenbeck. “We also understand that nothing is given to us. It must be earned through hard work and a team-first mentality.”