Enjoy One Story One City Throughout March

By Ken Striplin

Santa Clarita City Manager

March 1 kicked off the Santa Clarita Public Library’s much-anticipated One Story One City Program. The 2022 program invites residents to read and celebrate “The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative” by Florence Williams.

In her novel, Florence investigates the restorative and healing properties of nature all over the world. Every year, One Story One City encourages discussion and coming together for one book. As “The Nature Fix” reminds us to disconnect from technology and to reconnect with nature, so does the Library’s One Story One City programming for March.

Residents are becoming one with nature and trying their hand at a variety of outdoorsy crafts for One Story One City this year. The Library is offering many hands-on activities at each of our three Library branches for all ages.

Adult residents can participate in Color Relaxation, which is a one-hour-long outdoor-themed coloring session complete with a nature-scape soundtrack. Teens and tweens can try their hand at different art and crafts as well in weekly programs including Tween Crafternoon, Teen Makerspace and Teen Hangout to make items such as a lavender eye pillow.

For children, the Library team hosts Little Explorers for interactive sensory playtime. This is just a glance at engaging and entertaining nature-focused activities occurring throughout March for residents.

The fun is just getting started for events and programming. On March 18, when the full moon will be at its highest illumination, residents are invited to join Open Space and Library staff on a peaceful Full Moon Hike within the City’s picturesque Golden Valley Ranch Open Space. Attendees will meet at the Open Space Trailhead at 6:30 p.m., then take a short-guided hike to a beautiful lookout point, followed by yoga under the full moon with Meditation Specialist Alexis Shahin.

On March 19 and March 26, residents also have the opportunity to volunteer in the maintenance and beautification of a City trail and park. Additional events to look forward to include a First Aid and Safety class at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, a sound bath and meditation experience at the Old Town Newhall Library, upcycled gardening at each Library branch and much more. Learn more about all upcoming events by visiting SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events.

The month-long One Story One City celebration commenced with a special virtual conversation with “The Nature Fix” author Florence Williams earlier this month. Florence was joined by City staff and residents for an engaging discussion about themes and topics addressed in her book.

Other programs have included a Bird Walk at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, an Artist Reception for the outstanding artwork featured in “The Art of Healing” exhibit at City Hall and a Trail Tales event celebrating the book “The Foolish Tortoise.”

Take the time to connect with nature and delve into One Story One City programming before March ends. “The Nature Fix” is available to all Santa Clarita Public Library cardholders for free in paper, eBook and Audiobook formats. Let your feet wander through the natural environments surrounding Santa Clarita and let your mind wander within this year’s engaging book selection.

Ken Striplin can be reached at [email protected] The views expressed in his column are those of the City and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.