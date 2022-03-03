Hart girls’ soccer knocks off Del Norte 2-1 in state semis 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Hart girls’ soccer (13-3-2, 9-3-2) downed the four-seeded Del Norte Nighthawks (13-7-2, 5-3-2) 2-1 to open up the Division 2 state tournament.

The Indians got their first goal from Foothill League second teamer Rubi Reyes on an assist by first teamer Natalie Mejia.

Then a goal from a pair of first teamers would give Hart some breathing room. Ariana Salvador scored on an assist by Briley Phelps.

Del Norte managed to answer with 15 minutes left in the game with one score. A frenzy of shots and attacks would continue but Hart’s defense held tall again to seal the win.

After having their shot at a CIF title ripped away by Redondo Union just a week ago, Hart will now get another shot at the Sea Hawks in the state semifinals.

The Indians will now travel again to top-ranked Redondo Union for their rematch. Union won their first matchup 2-1 in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship game.

Hart head coach Brett Croft is readying his team for their anticipated rematch with the Sea Hawks.

“This group’s extremely high level of soccer IQ combined with their next-level work rate proved to be the difference tonight against an extremely talented Del Norte side,” said Croft.

The Indians get their rematch with the Sea Hawks Thursday at 4:30 p.m.